Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Down 4.4%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.63. 209,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,154,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $365,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

