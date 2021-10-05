Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) versus Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Head-To-Head Survey

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Curis alerts:

This table compares Curis and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -334.50% -40.73% -22.03% Vir Biotechnology -162.75% -40.77% -29.33%

Curis has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curis and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.84 million 66.33 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -12.87 Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 58.22 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -13.56

Curis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Curis and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 2 1 4 0 2.29

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.52%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $65.29, indicating a potential upside of 91.79%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Summary

Curis beats Vir Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.