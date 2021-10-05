Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. Its return on equity remains impressive. The company continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities. Its weak Market Making segment bothers the company. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. 9,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

