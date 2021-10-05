Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

AIO opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

