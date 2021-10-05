Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.19. 46,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average of $230.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

