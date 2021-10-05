Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $46.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.69 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

