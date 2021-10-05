Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.53.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

