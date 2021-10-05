Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.53.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.