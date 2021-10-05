Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €190.84 ($224.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of €198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €214.39. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

