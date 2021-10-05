Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.29

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

