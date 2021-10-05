Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Trading Down 15.3%

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s share price traded down 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

