Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.07

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.07 and last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $12,328,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $21,031,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.