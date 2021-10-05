Warburg Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €12.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €9.45 ($11.12).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €12.51 ($14.72) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.33 and a 200 day moving average of €13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €18.50 ($21.76).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

