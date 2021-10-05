Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,146 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 1.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $261,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

