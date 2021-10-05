Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $283.98 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563,248 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.84% of Valvoline worth $283,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $38,829,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Valvoline by 32.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

