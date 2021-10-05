Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $358.72 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,211 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $358,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $105,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.