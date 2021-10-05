Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,694 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.84% of Medpace worth $432,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $199.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,428,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,834 shares of company stock worth $33,159,689 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

