Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 465,517 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of StepStone Group worth $145,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,154,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $342,520.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $301,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,760 shares of company stock worth $1,702,262 in the last three months. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,191. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

