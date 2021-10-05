Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 24,128 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,304,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $123,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,502. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

