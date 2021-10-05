Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 44,494 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,494 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $164,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

