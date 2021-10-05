Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WRE. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 95,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 85,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,160,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

