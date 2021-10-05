Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $12,344,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $21.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

