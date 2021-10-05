Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $56.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.09.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.30 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

