Wedbush Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Underperform

Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities raised their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.28 on Friday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Omeros by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $3,284,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

