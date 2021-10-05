Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $92.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.