Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $59.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.