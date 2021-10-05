Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.