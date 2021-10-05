Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.70.

WELL opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

