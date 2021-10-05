Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 841.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.56. 162,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,586. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

