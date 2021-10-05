Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $218.40

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.40 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.92), with a volume of 2128747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.80 ($2.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.51. The firm has a market cap of £579.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

