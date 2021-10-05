William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 72,727 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,727 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $160,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

