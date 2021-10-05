William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,595,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $70,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

