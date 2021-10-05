William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,435,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of New Fortress Energy worth $130,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

