William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 115,523 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,523 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.87% of Grid Dynamics worth $47,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,444.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,803. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.05 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

