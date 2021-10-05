William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $571.26 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $560.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.