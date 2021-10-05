William Hornbuckle Sells 60,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

