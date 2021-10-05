WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $787,000.

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

