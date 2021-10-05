Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.67. 4,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $244.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

