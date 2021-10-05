Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $139.45. 964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $156.48. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -190.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

