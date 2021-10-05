World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday.

INT stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

