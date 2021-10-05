Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 635.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

