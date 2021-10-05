Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $7.51 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $492,577.22 and $225.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $7.51 or 0.00015226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00107882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00142491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.94 or 0.99583085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.21 or 0.06839272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

