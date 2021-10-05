Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.