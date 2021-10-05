Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

