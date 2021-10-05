Xponance Inc. Buys 687 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.