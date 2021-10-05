Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

CVLT stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.20, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

