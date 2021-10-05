Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

