Xponance Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.