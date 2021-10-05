Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

