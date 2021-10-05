XTX Topco Ltd Invests $348,000 in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.